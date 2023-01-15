Former America's Got Talent Contestant Thinks He Could Beat MJF In A Match

AEW World Champion MJF has been attracting a lot of attention from the non-wrestling world in recent times. His social media feud with Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett teased a potential on-screen rivalry between the pair down the line, but there appears to be another combat sports competitor who's interested in facing MJF in the meantime.

During a recent appearance on the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, karate star and former "America's Got Talent" contestant Dustin Dojo discussed the possibility of a match with MJF. Not only is Dojo interested in a showdown with the 26-year-old, but he fancies his chances of walking away with a victory.

"Sometimes he's a little mean, but he's a pretty tough guy," Dojo said. "I don't know for sure, but I think I could take him in a match."

Naturally, Dojo's comments caught the attention of MJF, who tweeted "Ffs" in response to the black belt competitor and reality TV star. Afterward, Dojo took to Twitter and claimed that MJF is "scared of the double back elbow," noting that it's the "best finisher around."

It remains to be seen if MJF and Dojo will meet in the squared circle, but it isn't a far-fetched notion. On the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," MJF ripped into celebrities such as Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr., both of whom attended the show. If Dojo is one of AEW's future celebrity guests, it's highly likely that MJF will give him a piece of his mind.

During the aforementioned interview, Dojo also discussed his AEW fandom and revealed that Chris Jericho is currently his favorite wrestler.