Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal

Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.

Training under the likes of Jay Lethal and Lance Storm, Mysterio received an opportunity to make his official debut in grand fashion. On August 23, 2020, he competed in his first professional wrestling match, taking on Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WWE SummerSlam with a special twist — the bout would be a Street Fight. Mysterio would evidently fall short in his debut, but his valiant performance perhaps served as a catalyst to signing a full-time contract.

On the latest episode of "Keepin' It 100" with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Dominik revealed he was actually on a per-appearance deal at the time of his SummerSlam match. "I did SummerSlam without being on contract. So I got paid for that pay-per-view, " he confirmed. "We were in the middle of negotiations so it was all kind of being handled at the time. But in good faith, I was like, 'Yeah dude, I'll do it.'"

Mysterio described the moment as "an opportunity of a lifetime" so he quickly "jumped on it." The following week, he racked up two "WWERaw" appearances and another pay-per-view stint, teaming with his father Rey to defeat Rollins and Buddy Murphy at WWE Payback. "I got two pay-per-view checks and a couple of TV checks in one sitting and that's when I was like, oh sh*t. This is pretty crazy," Dominik said. After that week, he officially went full-time.