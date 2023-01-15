Frankie Kazarian Promises Big Things Following AEW Exit

Frankie Kazarian shocked the wrestling world this weekend when he announced he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling, bringing an end to his time with All Elite Wrestling, despite the fact he was one of the original roster members for Tony Khan's company. Kazarian announced his signing at Impact's Hard To Kill event, and it has led to a flurry of hype surrounding his future. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion couldn't be more excited.

"Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your love and support all these years," Kazarian said on Twitter. "There is SO much on the horizon for this year and beyond. I invite you to continue along this journey with me. I'm just getting started! Onward and upward."

Last year Kazarian got the chance to work for Impact while he was still under contract with AEW, which led to him having a run with the X Division Championship. Meanwhile, the former SCU star has been used less frequently by AEW toward the end of his run, with his final match for the company taking place at the December 21 tapings in San Antonio, Texas where he lost against Konosuke Takeshita, which aired on the December 26 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation."

Although his AEW career came to an end, his name is etched in the history books for the company because SCU was the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champion, which was gold he held alongside Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky.