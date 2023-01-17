Mickie James Makes Bold Statement About Passion Of Previous Era's Women

Recently-crowned Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James is an undeniable legend in the world of pro wrestling. Dedicating her love and energy to the sport since 1999, she has witnessed different waves of women coming in, with each person having their own intentions for why they were interested in wrestling. In today's more progressive, modern era, James admits that the mindset of a lot of women wrestlers is based more on their passion for the sport rather than other motives.

"There are so many talented women on the landscape that are really going out there and doing it for themselves, and it's really amazing to see," James told Women's Wrestling Talk. "It's really, really amazing to see because there weren't that many women when I was trying to make it or when I was trying to do it. Like, it was a handful ... there were women's wrestlers, but as far as really great talent and women who loved wrestling and were in wrestling because they loved wrestling, it was a lot slimmer pickings."

It's easy to name talented, respected women wrestlers nowadays, such as "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, and Becky Lynch, to name a few. But back in the day, fans weren't treated to athletic, memorable bouts from the women unless someone like Trish Stratus or Lita was involved.

"Now, that landscape is so thick and full of amazing talent out there. It's like, I think there are people that are just scratching the surface and have yet to be seen and are going to be the next superstars of tomorrow."

James successfully defeated Jordynne Grace at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, in a match where James' career was on the line, while Grace defended her Knockouts Championship.