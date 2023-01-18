Kurt Angle Recalls The Worst Bump He's Ever Taken

Professional wrestlers risk injury every time they step into the squared circle and with every move they take, but there are a few moves that carry a bigger risk than others.

In 2002, two WWE Hall of Famers collided on "WWE Raw," leading to the "worst bump" ever taken by one of them. "Olympic Hero" Kurt Angle battled Kane in a singles match on January 14, which was the red brand's go-home show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"My match against the big red machine... Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career," Angle shared via Twitter. "Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments"

The match began with Angle trying to match up to his larger opponent before retreating to the outside. Kane soon seized control until Angle managed to escape a leg drop. The two would then battle back and forth, leading to Angle hitting an Angle Slam on Kane, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Frustrated, Angle waited for his opponent to regain his footing before he charged at him, but unfortunately for Angle — and referee Charles Robinson — Kane had destruction on his mind.

Angle found himself caught in the grasp of "The Big Red Machine" before he yanked Robinson into the mix as a shield of sorts, as Kane unleashed a brutal chokeslam on the two men. As they fell to the mat, Angle took the brunt of the move, with Robinson landing right on top of him.

Angle got the win in that match before the two met again at WrestleMania X8 that year. The Olympic gold medalist had previously stated that The Undertaker's Last Ride finisher is one of the most painful moves to take.