Former WCW Boss Comments On Frankie Kazarian's Wrestling Future

Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a full-time deal with Impact Wrestling recently, departing from AEW in the process, and Eric Bischoff pointed out that "it's hard" being on such a large AEW roster with limited television time during his latest "83 Weeks" podcast.

Bischoff and Tony Khan have often not seen eye to eye on various subjects, but he did admit that he understands why Khan has such a big roster for AEW right now, even though he thinks he "may be overdoing it to a degree." However, he can also understand why Kazarian would want to leave because of how much he has to offer the business still.

"For a guy like Frankie who has got so much talent, and the camera loves him, he's got the look, he's got the charisma, he's got the mic skills, he's got the in-ring skills ... I can't recall injuries becoming a real factor in his career, I'm sure he's been injured from time to time, but this is not a guy with a lot of nagging injuries," he said.

Bischoff made it clear that he thinks "the world of him," wishing Kazarian the best as he heads into the next chapter of his career, which is one the former AEW World Tag Team Champion is excited about.

"I respect the hell out of him for having the balls to bet on himself because very few people have that kind of courage," he said. "He walked away from a comfortable environment that probably paid him very well and he said, you know what, 'I want to end my career on a high note ... I don't want to be sitting on the sidelines.'"

