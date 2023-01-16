Lio Rush Set To Debut In PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling announced on their social media channels that former NXT Cruiserweight and MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush will make his promotional debut against Danny Black at "Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News..." on January 22. "See you soon London. Hey @DannyBlack_99, I'd be scared if I were you," said Rush on Twitter.

Black responded with a quote tweet, "Never that! I have nothing but respect for you, I've been a fan of yours for years... but when your standing across the ring from me that don't mean s***. You best bring this energy on Sunday because I've got a point to prove & your the one I'm gonna prove it on."

Since his release from WWE in April 2020, Rush has worked for various promotions, including GCW, AAA, MLW, NJPW, AEW, PWG, and RevPro. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Rush and tag team partner YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships after winning the 2022 NJPW Super Junior League.

Progress "Chapter 148" will be co-headlined by Spike Trivet defending the PROGRESS World Championship against Gene Munny; and Dani Luna, Raven Creed, Rhio, Millie McKenzie, Lizzy Evo, Skye Smitson and Kanji competing in a Thunderbastard Match to determine the number one contender for the PROGRESS Women's Championship. In this PROGRESS original match, two competitors will start the match, and every two minutes another competitor will enter. Elimination occurs by pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

The event will be broadcasted on Demand Progress and uploaded to WWE Network on Peacock a couple of weeks later.