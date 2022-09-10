Former NXT UK Star Dani Luna Discusses WWE Release

Dani Luna confronted rumors surrounding her departure from WWE's "NXT UK" brand, insisting that her separation from the company was amicable and professional.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," the 23-year-old Briton stressed that she was not terminated by WWE.

"I was released – underline 'very nice terms,'" she said. "I wasn't fired. It was just a case of what they're doing at the moment doesn't fit what I'm doing at the moment kind of thing."

Luna alluded to the dismissal of other "NXT UK" wrestlers by adding, "Obviously, I was in good company, so I can't be too upset. I still have all my friends."

When asked by Fall if she was "blindsided" by the decision to expand the "NXT" brand across Europe while shutting down "NXT UK," Luna did not agree with that description of her reaction to the company's new focus.

"I don't know if 'blindsided' is the word," she said. "'NXT Europe' is planning to be such a bigger thing than the UK ever was, so to do that they have to take these big steps. And I understand that."

Luna recalled that she heard rumors of the shuttering of "NXT UK" prior to the official announcement, which she found "even more unsettling when you work there," but she admitted it did not come as a surprise.

"It didn't necessarily have the biggest viewership in the world," she said. "So, from a business perspective, you can't really be like, 'Oh, that's unfair.' If it's not making the money, I can't be like, 'Oh, you have to keep me because I want to work in WWE.' It's not up to me."

But Luna did not close the door on a return to the WWE fold, noting that "if down the line they're like, 'Oh, we want Dani later next year,' then great news."

