Major Update On Myron Reed's Contract Status

MLW star Myron Reed is reportedly a free agent. As reported by "Fightful Select," Reed was granted his release from MLW on January 14 in what was said to be an "amicable" and "mutual" agreement. The three-time MLW World Middleweight Champion had been with the company since 2018 and most recently lost the middleweight title in September 2022 after holding the title for 240 days.

During his third reign with the MLW World Middleweight Championship, Reed defended the title against the likes of TJP, Swerve Strickland, and current champion and former WWE star Lince Dorado. Reed initially won the title from former WWE star Tajiri.

Reed's last wrestling appearance was at BATTLE SLAM: DREAM where he was defeated by "Speedball" Mike Bailey. What the future holds for Reed beyond MLW and in his wrestling future remains to be seen. It is unknown at the time of writing if any major companies have an interest in signing Reed.

Reed was also known in MLW for being a part of The Rascalz alongside Trey Miguel, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz. Lee and Wentz (who went by the ring name Nash Carter) were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions as MSK. They first won the titles at Takeover: Stand and Deliver in 2021, before losing the titles to Imperium after over 200 days as champions. They ultimately won the championships back from Imperium at 2022's Stand and Deliver, but their second reign was cut short when Wentz was released from the company in April of 2022.