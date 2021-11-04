“The Young Goat”, “Hot Fire”, “The Bad Reed” Myron Reed was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Reed revealed during his interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman that at one point, he had lived with The Rascalz, Ace Austin and Cole Radrick. Reed currently teams with Trey Miguel and they are known as The Lil Rascalz. Reed also has a team with Nash Carter, known as Gucci Gang along with Clayton Jackson.

A report has come out recently explaining why MSK have been receiving boos at NXT 2.0 tapings. Reed gave his thoughts on the story, and talked about how he sees Carter and Wes Lee overcoming this situation.

“It sucks, man, but at the end of the day, you got to think about it like this — no matter how big you get, no matter how great you do, you’re gonna have 10,000 people that love you and probably 1,000 people that hate you,” Reed pointed out. “At the end of the day, I know my brothers. I know my friends. I know my guys. That just makes them work harder. That just makes them perform better.

“If it was me, you’re booing me, I’m going to show you why you shouldn’t boo me. I’m gonna win, and you gonna be really salty about it. And they’ve done that for months, being booed and winning every month. Everything happens for a reason. I’m such a big believer in that. If you have an issue or something goes wrong, I’m just such a big life believer in not asking, of your situation, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ What can I learn from this sh*t? Especially when you have kids and stuff like that, your mindset is so different.”

Reed noted he has two kids right now. The MLW star explains how he balances pro wrestling with parenthood.

“Two, I have a two-year-old and a one-year-old. This is my full-time job,” Reed noted. “During the week, I’m home. This is daddy’s daycare, man. I’m here with the boys, I’m working on whatever I need to get done. My time to work is when they’re asleep, or in the morning, or when it’s bedtime at night, or nap time, whatever. I know my time. I have to schedule. I just feel like anything you want to do, you can do it. You just gotta have the motive to do it.”

Each member of The Rascalz are currently emerging stars in their respective promotions. Miguel is the current X-Division Champion in Impact, MSK are former NXT Tag Team Champions, and Reed is a two-time MLW Middleweight Champion. Reed discussed how much he watches the other promotions outside of MLW.

“I watched NXT religiously, really, at first, to support my brothers, but I’m watching Impact. I’m watching NXT, and I’m watching AEW,” Reed said. “I just want to see how great these guys are. Okay, these guys are killing it. How good do I need to be? Where do I need to be at when the time comes because I don’t want to be at the same place forever in my career. MLW’s taking great care of me, so I’m definitely gonna be there as long as I feel, in my mind, until I’m ready to really go pursue these bigger companies, or be a free agent, or whatever.”

You can follow Reed on Twitter @TheBadReed

Powered by RedCircle