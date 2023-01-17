Julia Hart Thinks All-Female AEW Stable Could Be 'Very Witchy'

While it doesn't look as though Julia Hart will be vacating the ranks of the House of Black anytime soon, it's clear that the young AEW star has ideas ready to go for the future. Hart recently appeared on a Captain's Corner livestream and shared that there are a few fellow women on the roster that she wouldn't mind grouping up with to form an entirely new faction. When asked who she would team up with, if the company were to introduce a women's tag team division, Hart smiled and responded with one similarly-spooky AEW performer in particular.

"Abadon," Hart said. "Or me, Penelope [Ford], and Allie [The Bunny] could be trios. Or maybe us four — me, Penelope, Allie, and Abadon. ... We could be 'The Weird Sisters.' ... To me, it's very witchy."

"The Weird Sisters" refers to the trio of witches seen in many works of mythology and fiction for more than two thousand years, prominently associated with William Shakespeare's famed play "Macbeth." Versions of the characters have also been present in Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" comic book series, in addition to the long-running British sci-fi television series "Doctor Who."

Though Hart started her wrestling career with a cheerleader persona – partnered up with Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison to form the Varsity Blondes — she eventually was turned to the dark side by Malakai Black. She then adopted a darker look, with elements seemingly inspired by Stevie Nicks, and became a full member of the House of Black. The stable has been wreaking havoc up and down the AEW roster since their return in November.