Vic Joseph Announces Two Exclusive Interviews For WWE NXT

Grayson Waller appeared to have "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker on the ropes near the end of their title match last week. That is, until the ropes literally broke. Waller wasn't able to recover from the equipment mishap, crashing to the outside before getting counted out as Breakker lay relatively motionless in the ring. "Bron Breakker doesn't want the title this way," announcer Booker T repeatedly said. "He doesn't want it this way." And Breakker didn't appear happy with the way things ended, looking around confused and slightly ashamed their title match ended in confusion. But "NXT" fans can expect an explanation of how the incident might be resolved on tonight's episode, according to a tweet from commentator Vic Joseph.

"Just wrapped up talking with [Grayson Waller] and [Bron Breakker] about what happened last week — hear these exclusive interviews TONIGHT on ["WWE NXT"] 8/7c on [USA Network]!" Joseph tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Breakker is in his second reign as "NXT" Champion, holding the belt for more than 350 days in total so far. Last week's match was Breakker's second title defense in less than a month, and the first time he and Waller went head-to-head on "NXT" television.

The two men previously locked up for the "NXT" title during a house show back in June, but last week's championship match was the first time they fought one another with the cameras on. Waller earned the right to face Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at the promotion's "Deadline" event last month, defeating Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, JD McDonagh and Joe Gacy in the inaugural Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.