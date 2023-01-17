Billy Corgan Believes Parts Of WWE Sale Rumors Are A 'Worked Angle'

Pro wrestling is everywhere, including the business world, and Billy Corgan believes some of that is at play as WWE deals with Wall Street. The owner of the NWA appeared on "Ten Count" and touched upon Vince McMahon's return to WWE. Corgan sees a little bit of storytelling going down.

"We're also talking about a professional wrestling company that is used to working the public so half the information coming out I just think is some sort of worked angle to get people looking one way or thinking one way," he said. "My personal feeling is I have a hard time believing he'd sell to anybody in professional wrestling."

AEW owners Shahid and Tony Khan are rumored to be in a pool of potential investors looking to purchase WWE. Corgan noted that not a lot of billionaires are looking to put their chips behind a pro wrestling company simply because it's foreign territory.

"Most people on the business side are not professional wrestling fans, so they don't understand the business of professional wrestling," Corgan explained. "I spend half of my time in business meetings trying to explain to people not what the business model is 'cause that's what they do all day. It's the 'why' of the business model. Like, 'Why are you investing in this thing that makes no sense to us?' So the translation problem is probably half the battle."

Not only do you have that translation problem for non-fans, but in WWE's case, you have McMahon's sexual misconduct allegations to factor in.

"It gets super complicated super fast so that's where I think it's going to be interesting how it plays out," Corgan said.



