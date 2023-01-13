Backstage News On The Khans' Interest In Buying WWE

To say it's been an interesting week in WWE would be the understatement of the year, and we're barely two weeks into 2023. In just the past week alone, Vince McMahon has returned to his role of Executive Chairman of the company while Stephanie McMahon has resigned as co-CEO. Then there were the rumors of a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund being finalized or at the very least imminent that were then debunked. In the days since those rumblings were debunked, All Elite Wrestling — meaning owner Tony Khan and his father Shahid — surfaced "in the pool of potential buyers" for a WWE sale, according to Barron's

Per a new report from Fightful, their sources indicate that they haven't heard talk of such a merger or purchase discussed, but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened either. "It makes sense from every perspective to at least throw your name out there," they noted. Additionally, while it wasn't believed to be a realistic possibility, far stranger things have happened in wrestling.

As for the Khans even having their name in the ring on a WWE sale in the first place is seen as nothing but a positive, which may or may not have been a motivating factor in getting in on this new wave of reports about potential buyers. Still, any sale of WWE would not come cheaply, with experts predicting something in the neighborhood of $8 billion. So while the Khans are wealthy, they would be unable to make such a purchase on their own without partnering up with another party. If they intend on being a serious player in WWE's quest for a sale, they'd most likely be leading a group to finance such an acquisition.