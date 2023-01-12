Conrad Thompson On If Tony Khan Would Buy WWE

With the news of Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors in WWE, the possible selling of the company to an entity outside the McMahon family has become real. WWE recently hired JPMorgan to help with the potential sale, due to many different organizations showing interest in buying them, including Amazon, FOX, and Comcast. One name that was not on the floated list of potential WWE buyers is Tony Khan, owner and CEO of AEW, WWE's biggest competition since WCW died.

While on "83 Weeks," wrestling podcaster/promoter Conrad Thompson addressed the possibility of Khan purchasing WWE as he did Ring of Honor. "I got two phone calls last week from different people who, well, they're names in the wrestling community," Thompson said. "'Would Tony Khan have the capacity to buy WWE?' And, I think the answer is, yes, he has the capacity. There is no question that he would be able to put together a deal. But, I would just, I would put the odds of that being near zero. Like what would be, I don't know why Tony Khan would do that. I don't see the upside of Tony Khan doing that."

Any sale of WWE would likely see the buyer pay an enormous amount of money, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff questioned if the plausible purchase by Khan would make sense. "How much of your 11 billion dollars of your net worth — depending on how much of it is even liquid — are you willing to put on WWE? ... You've got the Jags, you've got a football team in England, you've got AEW, I don't know what other businesses they're in, but do you really, really want to do that?"

If you use quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.