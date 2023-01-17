WWE SmackDown Climbs To Top Rating Spot On Friday Night

Viewership numbers for last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage" shows have been revealed.

"SmackDown" took place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The show was headlined by a singles match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It also featured a WWE Intercontinental Championship match. GUNTHER successfully defended his title against Braun Strowman.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that the January 13 episode of "SmackDown" drew an overall viewership average of 2,326,000. Of those viewers, 717,000 were in the 18-49 age range, which shakes out to a 0.55 P18-49 rating. The total viewership is up three percent from the January 6 episode. The 18-49 demo number also increased by three percent.

Showbuzz Daily reports "SmackDown," tied ABC's "Shark Tank" for first place among the primetime network broadcasts in the P18-49 demo. It was noted that the two NBA games on cable network ESPN actually topped all of the charts in the key demo Friday night.

As for "Rampage," the show had an average total viewership of 513,000. The show took in 170,000 viewers from the 18-49 demo, netting a 0.13 rating in that category. Showbuzz Daily reports that "Rampage" ranked 24th for the night in the key demo among cable originals and placed 39th if you include primetime broadcasts.

"Rampage" included a TNT Championship match between titleholder Darby Allin and Juice Robinson. The show was headlined by a bloody street fight, with Ruby Soho teaming up with Willow Nightingale to defeat Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo.