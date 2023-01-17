NJPW Announces Plans For Week Of WWE WrestleMania

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced plans for the week of WWE WrestleMania 39.

The promotion will be returning to WrestleCon later this year for its Strong Style Evolved event on Thursday, March 30. The show will be held at the Globe Theater, in Los Angeles, California. As of this writing, no matches have been announced. According to a tweet by WrestleCon, those who can't make it to the Strong Style Evolved show will be able to watch when it streams live on Highspots TV.

At last year's WrestleCon, NJPW held its Lonestar Shootout event. The show included the debut of then-former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, who ended up losing to Minoru Suzuki. Also on that card, Jay White defeated Mike Bailey, fans heard a promo from AEW star Jon Moxley, and in an eight-man tag team match Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Mascara Dorada, and Yuya Uemura defeated FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson), Daniel Garcia, and Kevin Knight.

WrestleCon 2023 will be held from March 30 to April 2. Some of the guests that have been announced for the event include Juice Robinson, Anna Jay, Taya Valkyrie, Billy Gunn, Sabu, Brian Cage, NWA Women's World Champion Kamille, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Toni Storm, Lex Luger, AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, The Gunn Club, Arn Anderson, Britt Baker, The Young Bucks, Lita, Kevin Nash, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Julia Hart, Carlito, John Morrison, Brian Myers, and Matt Cardona.

Other live shows that have been announced for WrestleCon 2023 are the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow and a card from Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. The Supershow, like NJPW Strong Style Evolved, will be on March 30, while the TJPW show is set for March 31.