NJPW Strong will be part of the 2022 WrestleCon convention with its upcoming “Lonestar Showdown” event.

The first match for the event was officially announced on Saturday. The match is Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

As noted in NJPW’s statement below, the match will be Chris Dickinson’s first NJPW match since he suffered a hip injury at Battle in the Valley in November 2021.

After sustaining an injury at Battle in the Valley back in November, Chris Dickinson released a video on social media this week declaring that he would be making his NJPW return April 1 at Lonestar Shootout- and that he would challenge Tomohiro Ishii for his comeback match. That match is now official! Dickinson will face Ishii at Wrestlecon weekend April 1!

“Lonestar Showdown” is on April 1 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The NJPW event will also be available to watch live on FITE.

Results of the latest episode of NJPW Strong are available here.

Below is NJPW’s announcement:

