Chris Dickinson expects to miss 5 – 6 months of in-ring action as he recovers from a hip injury.

Dickinson shared details on his injury in a social media post on Monday. He says he suffered a dislocation and fracture of his hip joint.

It happened when Dickinson landed a frog splash on Bateman during a tag team match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley show Saturday night. Dickinson was immediately in pain. He was pinned a little over a minute later, as he and Brody King lost to Bateman and Misterioso. Dickinson remained down on the mat after the match and was carried backstage on a backboard.

“I will say the process of dealing with the pain of this type of dislocation is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my lifetime,” Dickinson said Monday.

“It’s a clean break of one piece about the size of your thumb that needs to be reattached. Otherwise, the femur can easily slip out of place.”

Chris Dickinson said he expected to undergo surgery on Monday or Tuesday.

“The timeline I’ve been given for recovery is within the range of six months. My surgeon just said because of my background and athletic nature if I do everything right I can probably do it in five months.”

“I give my word I will do my absolute best to return to the ring as fast as humanly possible,” Dickinson added.

Brody King has organized a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of Dickinson’s medical expenses.

“I am blessed to have the best company behind me as well as the best brothers that stuck by my side all night on Saturday,” Dickinson said. “I am alone here 3,000 miles from home but to get to have that in such a situation is the definition of respect and love.”

Dickinson’s injury caused him to miss Monday’s NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings in Riverside, California.

Chris Dickinson debuted in NJPW last January and has been a staple on NJPW Strong this year. He also made regular appearances for Ring Of Honor, GCW and Beyond Wrestling in 2021.