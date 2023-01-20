R-Truth Comments On WWE NXT Future

On the October 25 episode of "WWE NXT," R-Truth made a surprise appearance that popped the live crowd. The following week in a match against Grayson Waller, Truth did his usual jumping leg split in the middle of the ring and then attempted a running front flip over the top rope to the floor. When Truth landed, he immediately grabbed his left leg. After being attended to throughout the commercial break, the match was stopped due to his injury, which was later revealed to be a torn quad tendon.

"I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don't know that," said Truth in a live stream on his YouTube channel. "I caught an infection so I had to have another surgery ... I was enjoying 'NXT.' I like 'NXT,' I love 'NXT!' I'm going back."

In the immediate aftermath of the match, some users on social media not only blamed Waller for Truth's injury but also claimed Waller was an unsafe worker. Truth dismissed those notions, reiterating on his live stream that "he injured himself" in the match.

Waller took the negative social media comments and made them part of his persona. In an "NXT" Digital Exclusive the night of Truth's injury, Waller attacked and stuffed Little Jimmy into a locker while yelling, "You want to say Grayson Waller's not safe huh? Getting in the ring with Grayson Waller's never safe because what I do is I hurt people!"

Several weeks later on the Thanksgiving edition of "WWE Main Event," Shelton Benjamin, who had been teaming with Truth, confronted Waller about what happened, to which Waller gleefully replied, "Well maybe if your boy wasn't so fragile, he wouldn't be on crutches right now."