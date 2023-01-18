Backstage Injury Update On Logan Paul

WWE has reportedly reached out to Logan Paul to either wrestle a match or make an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

According to Fightful Select, as of last week, WWE was "hoping to have him [Logan] train for an upcoming match" — but the news outlet had not heard "any solid details on the plan" WWE had put together for the crossover superstar. Regardless, WWE is reportedly "hoping a celebrity talent is back in time" en route to WrestleMania 39.

Paul, who last appeared in a critically-acclaimed match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, had announced several post-match injuries after the event in Saudi Arabia, which called into question his immediate in-ring future. However, Fightful's report added that Paul's injuries were "either a work, or just being conservative, as it was impossible to diagnose that [torn ligaments and muscles in his knee] so quick after the match."

Subsequently, Jake Paul revealed that his brother's injuries were not as serious as "initially expected" and that Logan was rehabbing MCL and meniscus injuries in Los Angeles. As such, Fightful's report would indicate that Logan has either been cleared for an in-ring return or is close to being cleared.

Since his last WWE match, Logan faced severe backlash on social media for launching his NFT-based game called CryptoZoo, which, according to YouTuber Coffeezilla was "the biggest scam" and not functional despite the fact that millions of dollars had been raised from investors. Paul would subsequently release a video disputing the allegations and threatening legal action against Coffezilla. However, he would eventually delete the video and apologize to his followers, investors and critics.

Despite Paul's role in the alleged CryptoZoo scam, Fightful's report added that the controversy has in no way "factored into WWE's decision to use him."