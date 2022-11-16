Update On Extent Of Logan Paul's Injury Following WWE Crown Jewel

More updates continue to pour out regarding the recent injury suffered by Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. The popular YouTuber initially reported his injury on Twitter.

Logan's brother, Jake Paul, has revealed in an interview with DAZN Boxing that Logan's injury was initially believed to be worse than it actually is, as well as seemingly revealing the diagnosis of the injury.

"He's doing better than expected," Jake said. "They thought it was supposed to be ACL, but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better. He's rehabbing it in [Los Angeles] and hoping for the best, man."

Jake was present for Logan's injury at Crown Jewel, supporting his brother at ringside during Logan's match against Undisputed WWE World Champion Roman Reigns. While Logan may have come up short in that bout, there's no denying he put up an impressive performance against WWE's "Tribal Chief." Though there is no set plan for Jake to have a future in the ring for WWE, there is said to be interest on both sides for the older Paul to compete when the time is right.

Earlier today, it was reported that Logan was nursing quite a serious injury to his right knee. While he didn't discuss the official diagnosis, Logan did reveal that he'll be out of action for some time while he heals up and rehabs the injury. Despite the injury, the YouTuber hopes to face John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, though would likely need a speedy recovery for that hope to be realistic.