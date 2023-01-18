Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw."

"Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa, it doesn't faze me," tweeted Ripley.

On the January 16 edition of "WWE Raw," the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Sikoa kicked off the show, and The Judgment Day came out and interrupted them.

During the segment, Dominik told The Usos that they were "wannabes" and the biggest "wannabe" was Sikoa. Ripley stepped between Dominik and Mysterio, and though Dominik hit Sikoa with a forearm, Sikoa ended up headbutting him. It ended with just Ripley and Sikoa left in the middle of the ring, while the others brawled. Mustafa Ali, who was Sikoa's opponent, interrupted and their match started.

While as a member of The Judgment Day, the former "NXT" Women's Champion has shown that she can be the muscle of the group. It's interesting to note that Ripley had her first intergender match of her WWE career on the December 19, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw," where she defeated Akira Tozawa.

Before that match, Ripley picked Luke Gallows up and body-slammed him on the October 24, 2022 episode of "Raw." Ripley then helped Finn Balor get the pinfall victory over Karl Anderson after she struck a low blow.

The Usos are set to defend the "Raw" Tag Team titles against Priest and Dominik on the January 23 episode of "Raw," and it's safe to bet that Ripley won't be too far from the title match.