Maria Kanellis Clarifies AEW On-Screen Ambitions

Maria Kanellis remains a major figure in professional wrestling almost two decades after her debut in the business. After being released by WWE in 2020, Kanellis signed with Ring of Honor and became a member of the Board of Directors, spearheading the revitalization of the company's women's division.

After ROH announced a brief hiatus in late 2021, Kanellis returned to Impact Wrestling as a member of Honor No More where she was the manager to her real-life husband, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven of The Kingdom. Now, The Kingdom has moved to AEW, debuting in October 2022, where Kanellis continues to serve as their manager. However, many have wondered if the 19-year veteran has any ambitions to wrestle again, having last wrestled back in 2019 in WWE.

"No, I don't. I don't think it's necessary," she clarified in an interview with "Ten Count" for WrestlingNewsCo. "There's so many talented women in AEW. They can wrestle. It's great. I will manage and help out where I can. I think that is probably the best approach I can take to it right now."

Kanellis recently noted that helping build and grow with companies is interesting to her, which ultimately swayed her to sign with AEW, in addition to the schedule being the best for her and her family. Outside of their debut on "AEW Rampage," The Kingdom faction has mainly appeared on "AEW Dark," with their most recent outing on the January 9 episode of the show, where they defeated former WWE stars Gurv and Harv Sihra, The Bollywood Boyz.