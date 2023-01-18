Jay Briscoe's Passing Reportedly Leads To WWE NXT Change

Jay Briscoe's tragic death Tuesday reportedly prompted the creative minds behind the scenes at "NXT" to alter a segment at the last minute for last night's television show.

"There was a planned NXT segment tonight where New Day would hold a 'funeral' for Pretty Deadly's title shot. When word of Jay Briscoe's passing emerged, New Day and Shawn Michaels nixed the segment, and Michaels added the Vic Joseph tribute of Briscoe to the show," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted late Tuesday night.

On the show, The New Day announced that they would defend the "NXT Tag Team Championships" against Pretty Deadly and Gallus in a Triple Threat tag team match at the upcoming "NXT" Vengeance Day in February. When The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods delivered the news in the ring, they were inexplicably wearing dress clothes. Kingston and Woods appeared to pivot from what was originally intended, explaining their wardrobe for the segment by telling the crowd that they were wearing such nice attire to celebrate being "done with Pretty Deadly" after defeating them for the titles at last month's "NXT" Deadline.

During the broadcast, "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph mentioned Briscoe's passing on-air, offering condolences to his friends and family, as the wrestling community began to mourn such a monumental loss in the industry. "We were just informed of tragic news inside the wrestling community that Jay Briscoe has passed away," Joseph said. "We want to take this moment to send our condolences to his friends and family."