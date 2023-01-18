Nick Khan Blasts Rumors Of 'Imminent Transaction' Between WWE And Saudis

All eyes have been on the corporate world of WWE ever since Vince McMahon returned to the company proclaiming he was intending to find a suitable buyer for the company. Not long after, a false report on Twitter claimed that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had purchased the company and intended to take it private, naturally causing a stirrup in the realm of pro wrestling. It was later confirmed those reports were untrue, which WWE CEO Nick Khan emphasized on the latest "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

"100% fake. 100% made up saying there was an imminent transaction or whatever it was – totally false. It was absurd. It was nuts, and by the way, that person subsequently took down that tweet because what he made up was 100% false. It was 100% false. So, in this [sales] process, he's there to oversee it, it's his controlling share. I'm involved in it, Triple H is involved in it, obviously, The Board is involved in it – Triple H being on the board as I have the good fortune of being as well, and we're going to see how it plays out."

So, what will the process of selling WWE look like? Khan revealed that those involved in the potential transaction are "just starting now" to solidify a deal. "It should not be a lengthy process," Khan added. As noted, WWE had hired J.P. Morgan to predict the company's future, with financial analysts earmarking Comcast, Disney, Endeavor Group Holdings, Amazon, and Netflix as potential suitors. After the reports about Saudi Arabia were shot down, betting odds shifted in the favor of Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal that hosts "WWE Raw" on the USA Network and all the WWE Network content in the United States, which airs on Peacock, Comcast's streaming service.