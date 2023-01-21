Billy Corgan Says 'No Chance In Hell' WWE Sells To This Entity

The potential sale of WWE has had the wrestling world talking recently, with several major suitors reportedly interested from Disney to Comcast. However, an interesting party that is also interested in purchasing the company is the Khan family, the owners of All Elite Wrestling. It is a scenario that could lead to a merger of the two promotions, but when speaking to "WrestlingNews Co," Billy Corgan quoted Vince McMahon's theme song by saying there's "no chance in hell" of that happening.

Tony Khan has been publicly open about the fact that they are interested in being part of any potential sale process, and while there's no guarantee McMahon would sell to them, it does create an interesting situation. However, right now the NWA owner doesn't see this as a possibility.

"Stranger things have happened, color me wrong," he said. "It's the world of professional wrestling and we are talking about billions of dollars here, and not a lot of people on the planet have billions of dollars to spend plus want to be in professional wrestling. Anything is possible of course, but that's the one where I sort of raised an eyebrow and thought, 'No, that's not happening.'"

Despite the fact he doesn't think that Khan will end up purchasing WWE, he does credit him for how things have "shifted" in the wrestling world to where the wrestling market has opened up which he thinks is down to being "consistent on the rating side."

"The things that have shifted in the last five years for that audience, and I am using that term loosely, is they see where WWE isn't the only kid on the block anymore. Tony coming in and doing what he has done with AEW ... he's at has loosened up the market when they think, okay now there's room for other people to come in. 20 years ago no one would have imagined that."

