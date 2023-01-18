UK Indie Feds Announce Content Contracts With WWE Have Ended

WWE has certainly undergone its fair share of changes since the beginning of the year, and it appears more changes will now extend out to WWE's content offerings on the streaming platform Peacock. With word quickly spreading in recent days that WWE was discontinuing content from independent wrestling promotions on Peacock, both Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling, which had been featured, confirmed that contracts had ended while detailing what's next for each.

Scottish independent promotion Insane Championship Wrestling stated via Twitter that their content wouldn't be found on Peacock any longer. ICW also revealed that its unaired content would be heading to YouTube and ICW On Demand for the immediate future, with an upcoming live event scheduled to air on Facebook and YouTube "ICW's contract with WWE has come to an end," the indie fed tweeted. "We'll be revealing the new homes of ICW programming in due course."

PROGRESS also explained via press release that "its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end." The independent promotion's content library of over 650 hours and 170 shows — which made PROGRESS the biggest independent wrestling company featured on what once was the WWE Network — can now be found on DEMAND PROGRESS moving forward.

However, just because this deal with WWE has come to a close doesn't mean PROGRESS' working relationship with them has. PROGRESS indicated that it'd be returning back to the U.S. in March, partnering up with WWE in Los Angeles for something surrounding WrestleMania weekend.