Nick Khan Disputes Rumors About Triple H And Vince McMahon

With Vince McMahon returning to power in WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board, many fans have questioned what his true intentions are when it comes to the company. Since returning, McMahon has confirmed his desire to sell WWE to an outside entity — with corporate behemoths such as Amazon and Disney reportedly showing interest — however, the sale process is still in its early days.

WWE CEO Nick Khan discussed whether or not he believes things will go back to the way they formerly were under Vince McMahon, and recalled a conversation he had with his boss. "I don't think so," Khan said appearing on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." "I think Vince is really happy with where the company is at, certainly that is what he has conveyed to me ... What he said to me and I've certainly experienced is, 'Okay, I'm 77 now. I want to explore our strategic alternatives. Is there a sale out there? Is there a merger out there? What would make sense most for the company?'."

Prior to his return to WWE in the past few weeks, McMahon had retired in July 2022, giving up his positions as Chairman, CEO, and head of creative in doing so. Following his retirement, Triple H, McMahon's son-in-law,, took charge of creative as Chief Content Officer. Khan addressed the rumors that have swirled around the wrestling world stating Triple H and McMahon do not get along. "There's always been a lot of Twitter chatter that somehow [Triple H and Vince McMahon] aren't getting along," Khan said. "I think everybody is getting along just great."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bill Simmons Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.