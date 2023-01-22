Kofi Kingston On The Usos Breaking The New Day's WWE Tag Title Record

Records are made to be broken, but some will always feel a little more special than others. Take the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championships, for instance. On July 18, 2021, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, and haven't looked back ever since. But on a November episode of "SmackDown," The Usos were put to the ultimate test by their longtime rivals, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Being The Usos' last match, being all that stood in their way of the record meant a lot to them. It was something he and Woods pushed for.

"We were pretty adamant about wanting to be able to do that," Kingston told the New York Post. "It just makes that moment a lot more special." With the win, The Usos surpassed The New Day's then-record of 483 days as "SmackDown" tag team champs. Now, Kingston currently finds himself as one-half of the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions alongside Woods, and with that recent triumph is a 15-time Tag Team Champion. Still, it's the full circle story with The Usos that stands out for him. At the end of the day, it's all about creating those moments.

"In the history of WWE when you think about the grand storylines in the history of the company, for anyone to connect some dots like that is really a beautiful thing in terms of storytelling," Kingston continued. "I'm definitely happy we were the ones to be able to pass that torch, for lack of a better turn, to The Usos."