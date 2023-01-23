Nick Khan Gives Thoughts On 'Nice Kid' Tony Khan And His Dad

WWE CEO Nick Khan has discussed AEW President Tony Khan as well as his father Shahid Khan, praising the latter in a recent interview.

Khan appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," where Simmons brought up the rise of AEW under the leadership of Tony Khan, as well as asking him about Tony's father Shahid. As is becoming customary for WWE's Khan, he gave a very political answer.

"I think a couple (of) things," he said. "I've never met the kid, Tony Khan, seems like a nice kid to me, [but] I don't know him. I've met his dad, who randomly I sat next to at some sports business luncheon that Stephanie and I went to a year and a half or so ago. I thought the dad was [as] impressive as can be. I think there was a piece on him in The New York Times, a year or so prior to that. Self-made billionaire, I believe Pakistani immigrant. Could not be more impressed with him."

He added that he didn't think Shahid was involved with AEW day to day before shifting gears slightly. "He has the pockets, and that's awesome, and I'm sure his kid appreciates it. But I was never threatened by that. But I tend not to feel threatened by anyone or anything. It's not how I do business."

"I don't care what anyone else is doing," he continued. "I care what we're doing. And as long as we can have the best product on, with the best talent and the best writers, I think we're going to be in good shape."

Nick Khan became WWE's solo CEO recently after his co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, resigned. He started with the company as President and Chief Revenue Officer in 2020, and moved to the co-CEO position when Vince McMahon resigned in 2022.