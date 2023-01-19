Dave Bautista Reflects On Special WWE WrestleMania Moment

Dave Bautista had a very successful career with WWE, headlining WrestleMania, winning two Royal Rumble matches, and being crowned a world champion six times. His massive success began when he defeated Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21 to become World Heavyweight Champion. Yesterday, on his 54th birthday, Bautista reflected on the breakthrough victory via Twitter.

He tweeted: "My birthday is the perfect time to reflect on the past & how far I've come. This moment will always be special. Winning @WWE Championship at #Wrestlemania is something I'll never forget & I'm forever grateful for all the love & support. I'm not who I am today without this moment."

After winning the Royal Rumble in 2005 by last eliminating John Cena — even though there was controversy surrounding the ending — Bautista received the opportunity to choose which champion he'd face at WrestleMania. He chose Triple H, who was his stablemate in Evolution. Following his victory over his former mentor, Bautista went on to defeat stars throughout his career such as Cena, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio. "The Animal" last wrestled at WrestleMania 35, losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

His WrestleMania 21 victory over Triple H did not just set him up for success inside the wrestling world. In the past decade, Bautista has joined the likes of The Rock and Cena as pro wrestlers who have become successful actors. He has portrayed roles in major films such as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and recently Duke Cody in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Bautista is the star of "Knock at the Cabin," M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, which is set to be released February 3.