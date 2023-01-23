Shawn Michaels Recalls Hardest Part Of One-Hour WWE Match Against John Cena

Shawn Michaels has competed in some of WWE's most iconic matches of all time, against talent such as Kurt Angle and The Undertaker — but one of his best bouts came on an episode of "WWE Raw" in the United Kingdom against John Cena on April 23, 2007. Michaels defeated Cena after nearly 56 minutes of action, albeit without Cena's WWE Championship being on the line. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Michaels recalled what he believed the hardest part of his match against Cena was.

"The hardest thing is, like, 'Geez man, we just did 13 days over here,'" Michaels said. "This is the end of the tour and John and I had to go an hour. No, look, there is no better guy to do it with than John, honestly, and I'll say this — it sounds strange, but because, you know, it's not a full hour and you feel like in your mind, even though you're not dealing with commercial breaks, it's not, it was really easy."

Michaels discussed his thoughts on working against Cena, who he also wrestled at WrestleMania 23 just a couple of weeks prior to their nearly hour-long clash. "John is, is such a dream to work with, John and I got along very well," Michaels said. "It was a fantastic night and I had a chemistry with John that was darn near effortless ... It was absolutely a piece of cake because you know, it was just a lot of fun." The match between the two multi-time world champions has been heavily praised by many over the years, and is also one of the longest matches of either man's career.

