Prince Nana Would Welcome WWE Star Back To His ROH Stable

Dozens of pro wrestlers have joined and left The Embassy since the heel group's inception in ROH in the early 2000s, but there's one man leader Prince Nana wants to come back one day.

"There's a couple people I would bring back, but if I were to bring back just one guy to change the course of everything going on, it'd be Tommaso Ciampa," Nana said on the most recent episode of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. "If you want to know how The Embassy works and why we have so many opportunities in the wrestling industry, a history lesson, look at the rise of Tommaso Ciampa."

Ciampa spent the first six months of his four-year run in ROH under Prince Nana's wing before striking out on his own, making a name for himself as a singles wrestler and eventually landing a contract with WWE's developmental "NXT" brand in 2015.

Nana stood in the way of Ciampa's early attempts to capture the ROH World Television Championship in 2012, creating a rift between them. The next summer, Ciampa eventually won the belt — his only gold in ROH — by going it alone.

"This is a smart person," Nana said. "This is an individual who befriended me when I was at the height of my career. You have to choose your battles, my friend, and he chose his battle to be with Prince Nana. He came under the learning tree for a while even though we were still kind of at the same level as far as experience, but he came under the learning tree, he took my advice, and got what he needed out of it, and look where he is today — one of the top alumnus from The Embassy, killing it in the wrestling industry."