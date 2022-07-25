It’s been a time of turmoil for The Embassy, which just days ago was Tully Blanchard Enterprises before Blanchard sold the group to long-time ROH manager Prince Nana. Since that occurred, reports have emerged that both Blanchard and former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham are gone, with the latter reportedly requesting his release in a heated confrontation with Tony Khan before Death Before Dishonor took place this weekend.

But despite the departures and craziness, Prince Nana remains optimistic about his recent purchase. He said as much early Monday afternoon with a post on Twitter.

“WE DON’T CRY OVER SPILLED MILK!” Nana tweeted, complete with a crying face emoji. “WE REASSEMBLE THE TEAM. #TheEmbassyForever”

WE DONT CRY OVER SPILLED MILK‼️‼️‼️😂 WE REASSEMBLE THE TEAM💯🤞🏾👿 #TheEmbassyForever — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) July 25, 2022

While Nana doesn’t mention Gresham by name, it appears he is addressing the emotional nature of Gresham’s departure from ROH and the encounter between Gresham and Khan. As of this writing, neither Gresham nor Khan have publicly commented on what happened between the two backstage at Death Before Dishonor.

The excellent news for Nana is that his investment did have some success this past Saturday night. On ROH Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour, Nana successfully led three of his new clients, Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona, to victory in a six-man tag match over Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, and Tony Deppen. All three men seem committed to Nana’s cause, although Cage will have to buy a new t-shirt following this week’s events. It’s unknown now if Nana will add a member to replace Gresham in the group.

This version of the Embassy serves as the fourth incarnation of the group, all featuring Nana since ROH’s formative years in the early 2000s. Members over the years have included Castagnoli, Alex Shelley, Abyss, the late Jimmy Rave, John Walters, Erick Stevens, Shawn Daivari, Tomasso Ciampa, RD Evans, and Mia Yim.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts