There is an update on Tully Blanchard’s AEW/ROH status following ROH Death Before Dishonor.

According to Fightful Select, it looks like Blanchard will not be moving forward with AEW or ROH.

There were conflicting reasons behind Blanchard not appearing on Death Before Dishonor. Fightful was told that his prison ministry group was cited as the reason why he wasn’t there.

Talent and staff that inquired about Blanchard’s whereabouts were told that he was “effectively gone” from ROH and isn’t figured into plans moving forward.

As noted, during Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor, it was revealed that Prince Nana had purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and was renamed The Embassy. The Embassy was Prince Nana’s original group in 2004. The current Embassy includes Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun), Brian Cage, & Jonathan Gresham.

Tully Blanchard Enterprises was first formed at the ROH Supercard of Honor with Gates of Agony and Cage. Gresham joined the group on the July 8 edition of AEW Rampage after he left Lee Moriarty in the ring with Gates of Agony. Before the group, Blanchard was the manager of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Stay tuned for more updates about Tully Blanchard’s AEW/ROH status.

