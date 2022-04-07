Last Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV pay-per-view reportedly drew more than 20,000 buys.

The number includes streaming and traditional pay-per-view buys, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. This does not include ROH’s HonorClub streaming service that allows subscribers to view live events without paying additional money, and there is no word on how many HonorClub viewers there were last Friday night.

It was noted that this figure of more than 20,000 buys is “phenomenal” for ROH considering the amount of competition the company had due to WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

The main Supercard of Honor XV card went up against WWE SmackDown at 8pm ET, while the final hour went head-to-head with AEW Rampage and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Furthermore, NJPW’s Lonestar Shootout pay-per-view began at 6pm, Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches had a start time of 10pm, and Night One of GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 began at 1am.

Supercard of Honor XV was the first ROH show under new owner Tony Khan. The show was headlined by FTR defeating The Briscoes to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles, and Jonathan Gresham defeating Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion. Samoa Joe also made his surprise return on the show.

Khan noted that ROH drew more than 2,000 fans to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX for Supercard of Honor XV.

