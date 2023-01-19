Backstage News On AEW's Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life Tribute Show

In the aftermath of the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe on Tuesday night, AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan began brainstorming ways to do a proper tribute show. However, PWInsider has confirmed that AEW was limited in what it could do on "Dynamite" last night because its broadcast partner, WarnerMedia, didn't want Jay and Mark Briscoe on AEW programming in the past.

If AEW had full control of the situation, there reportedly would have been a lot more done for Jay Briscoe on "Dynamite." WarnerMedia wasn't keen on the Briscoes due to homophobic tweets Jay made a decade ago, which he had since apologized for and shown remorse, even earning the respect of LGBTQ+ performers such as Effy. What was included on the show was a tribute graphic for Jay as the matches got started; several wrestlers wearing arm bands with references to Jay on them; and wrestlers using some of his signature moves.

Last night's post-"Dynamite" show that was dedicated to Jay was set up like a classic Ring of Honor event, the promotion the Briscoes called home and won numerous championships in. ROH commentators Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were rushed to the building in Fresno, California so that they could do commentary for the show. Others such as ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise were contacted but were unable to make it there in time.

Jay Briscoe's tribute show will soon be released on WatchROH.com and YouTube. Khan told the live audience that this was just the first time they would be celebrating the Briscoes, so it appears that another tribute show could be in the cards.