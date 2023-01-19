Donation Page Launched For Jay Briscoe's Family

The wrestling world suffered a devastating loss on January 17 when Jamin Pugh, better known as Jay Briscoe, passed away at the age of 38 following a car crash. Pugh's nine and twelve-year-old daughters were also in the vehicle, and were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Following the tragic events, a donation page is now available for individuals looking to help the Pugh family in their time of need. The page is set up at GiveSendGo with a goal of $50,000. In the campaign's description, it was noted that the GiveSendGo page is the only campaign approved by the family.

Briscoe wrestled for over 20 years, with most of his career taking place in ROH. He was featured on ROH's very first show, and went on to become a 13-time tag team champion alongside his brother Mark. Briscoe also broke out as a singles star, captuing the ROH World Championship on two occasions. When ROH went on hiatus in 2022, The Briscoes ventured over to the NWA and Impact Wrestling.

In one of Jay's final matches, The Briscoes defeated FTR in a bloody double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle to win their thirteenth ROH tag team title. Briscoe's legacy will forever be intertwined with ROH, which is why Tony Khan booked a tribute show on January 18 following "AEW Dynamite." The special episode will air for free on YouTube and ROH Honor Club at a later date, with several ROH titles on the line.