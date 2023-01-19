Brandi Rhodes Received Parenting Advice From Celebrity Pro Wrestling Fan

Since day one, Brandi Rhodes has been an open book when it came to learning how to become a parent. After she and husband Cody Rhodes had their first daughter in 2021, the former AEW executive began hosting her "Two Lies and One Truth" parenting podcast in which she talks with other celebrity guests about their experiences raising children. During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Rhodes opened up about the podcast and how she's taken just as much advice from her guests as she's helped give out to listeners, including from one major celebrity fan of pro wrestling: Shaq.

"I think that after a while you start thinking this is the way that everything has to be, this is the path I have to go and this is who I have to be for this person," Rhodes told Hall. "And then you start talking to other parents who you look up to and you look at — I mean, Shaquille O'Neil is one of my favorite people in general but like tops as far as parenting goes, he's such a great dad — and to hear him say, hey, stuff happens, move on, it'll be okay, keep going, keep going."

Rhodes said her parents gave her "every opportunity" to carve out her own path in life — supporting her throughout her career as a figure skater, a local news anchor, a model, and then professional wrestling personality — and that she hopes to be the same type of supportive parent for her daughter. Talking with other parents, she said, has helped her keep a level head. "It's made me have to be honest," Rhodes said. "It's made me want to be real and not want to be perfect all the time."

