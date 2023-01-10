Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016

Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.

"I think that there's some nerves on his end, he's never had a major surgery before," she said during her clip. "I hope that this is the worst of it." This marked her first appearance on WWE TV since 2016, when she was granted her release by the company as she followed her husband to new endeavors. However, since then she has focused on becoming an in-ring talent herself, and that led to her working on the independent scene, for Impact Wrestling, and AEW.

Even though it is unclear if wrestling again is in her future, showcasing her on programming could be a sign that WWE wants to use her as an onscreen talent. Brandi competed in a practice match at WWE's Performance Center in August, and insisted she continues to train as a wrestler, which is how she initially got started in the business back in 2011.