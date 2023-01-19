Road Dogg Responds To Issues FTR Had With WWE Raw 25 Segment

In less than a week wrestling fans will be celebrating "Raw XXX" but one person who wasn't celebrating five years ago at "WWE Raw 25" was Dax Harwood. "Raw 25" happened to be the topic for this week's "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast with "Road Dogg" Brian James and part of the episode covered the emotion behind the scenes, particularly the hurt felt by Harwood.

Harwood mentioned how upset he was after hearing that FTR, then known as The Revival, was going to be taking bumps for DX and Scott Hall during an in-ring segment at the legendary Manhattan Center. He felt hurt that he and Cash Wheeler were the two to be laid out by the legends as the two were trying to build a legacy. The news caused Harwood to get upset, tear up, and punch a wall backstage before going out and doing the segment. It was Wheeler who settled his partner down. James was asked if this matter was something taken too personally to which Road Dogg replied, "100%"

"I said this on the past podcast, I apologize for not thanking you guys and I mean that from the bottom of my heart," James said to co-host Matt Mitchell, "But I also mean from the bottom of my heart that if it hurts you so bad to do that, that you went back and punched a wall and cried, like man, I just feel like you need to reevaluate what's going on in your world."

James did go on to say that maybe he didn't understand all the circumstances for the duo, but did question why, even as good wrestlers, they couldn't just do their job for stars that made it happen 25 years ago, later adding that FTR were clearly never damaged by the segment.