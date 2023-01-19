AEW Dynamite Gets Best Total Viewership In Months

"AEW Dynamite" maintained its viewership course in comparison to last week but the program does technically have an added feather in its cap.

Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for January 18 and Wednesday's episode had a total average viewership of 969,000, that's basically the same as the week before but technically "Dynamite's" highest rating since October 26.

However, from a key demographic perspective, "Dynamite" was down Wednesday night. The show had a 0.31 P18-49 rating which totals 402,000 average viewers aged 18-49.

"Dynamite" ranked third in cable originals for Wednesday evening. The only two programs to beat it out on cable were the coverage of the two featured NBA games on ESPN, but "Dynamite" did top MTV's "The Challenge."

In comparison to this time last year, Wednesday's rating for "Dynamite" is down despite the show having its highest overall viewership in months. Last year's "Dynamite" had an average total viewership of 1,032,000, six percent more than Wednesday's. The key demographic is down considerably with the episode one year ago having a 0.44 P18-49 rating, 30 percent more than last night.

"Dynamite" kicked off with Orange Cassidy successfully defending his All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal and was end-capped by Darby Allin defeating KUSHIDA to retain his TNT Championship. Bryan Danielson was also on the card facing Bandido in what was an extended match in the middle of the program. In addition, The Young Bucks were in action against Top Flight and Saraya and Toni Storm seemingly turned heel by attacking Willow Nightingale. Ricky Starks also continued his winning streak against the Jericho Appreciation Society by defeating Jake Hager.