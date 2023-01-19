Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status

The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield.

With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline" will be in attendance for Roman Reigns' "acknowledgment ceremony" on Monday's "Raw is XXX" special episode, could we finally see Naomi return to WWE television to embrace her family?

According to Fightful Select, Naomi has "maintained positive contact" with WWE since her walkout from the company on May 16, 2022, with one WWE higher-up telling the news outlet that they're "confident" about her eventual return. However, the anonymous WWE exec did not provide a timetable for Naomi's return, especially when asked about her possible appearance on Monday's "Raw is XXX" in Philadelphia.

The report added that Naomi's contract was "close to expiring" at the time of her walkout, and that "both sides seemed excited" about reaching a contract extension. Furthermore, Naomi was reportedly headed for "the biggest money contract of her career" until the negotiations were derailed by her and Sasha Banks' abrupt walkout.

For what it's worth, Rhea Ripley confronted The Bloodline on last week's "WWE Raw," and went as far as to taunt Solo Sikoa via social media Tuesday. Fans have suggested the likelihood of The Bloodline recruiting a female member to confront Ripley, in the same vein that The O.C. added Mia "Michin" Yim to their ranks during their feud with The Judgment Day.

Naomi last wrestled at a WWE live event on May 15, 2022, where she & Banks defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler & Natalya. The very next night, Naomi and Banks would stage a walkout from WWE owing to reported creative differences.