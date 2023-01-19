Former WCW Authority Figure Appears On Impact Alongside Santino Marella

Ernest "The Cat" Miller, one of the most entertaining acts from the final years of WCW's existence, has returned to a wrestling ring for the first time in decades.

On the 1/19 episode of Impact Wrestling, Miller arrived during an in-ring segment involving Santino Marella, Impact's new on-screen Director of Authority, who struggled to control the hostile situation between Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

"What are you doing here, brother?" a shocked Marella asked Miller.

"You know I used to be the commissioner on WCW Monday Nitro," Miller responded.

Marella then asked Miller for advice on ways to settle the situation involving the wrestlers in the ring, to which Miller said, "If these chumps can't get along, let's get it on!" The segment led to an impromptu six-person match pitting Frankie Kazarian, James & Grace against Bully Ray, Steelz & Evans.

Later in the night, Marella once again sought advice from Miller in a backstage segment, as he revealed plans for Josh Alexander's next Impact World Championship defense. However, the segment ended awkwardly when Miller asked Marella to "follow your heart" rather than asking him for advice.

Following his successful WCW stint, Miller had a brief run with WWE between 2002 and 2004, first as a commentator on "WWE Velocity" and later as an in-ring competitor on the "WWE SmackDown" brand. He would eventually be released in February 2004.

In 2012, Miller was in the news as he expressed frustration over WWE recycling his old theme song for the entrance of Brodus Clay's "Funkasaurus" gimmick, besides the fact that Clad had begun to use Miller's famous catchphrase, "'Somebody better call my momma."

Besides his various stints as a wrestler/wrestling personality, Miller also found success as an actor, especially in his portrayal as The Ayatollah in Academy Award-nominated film "The Wrestler." Miller also appeared in the 2009 film "Blood and Bone."