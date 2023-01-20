Sale Process Reportedly Underway For Broadcast Home Of 'Dark Side Of The Ring'

Vice Media, which is the home to the popular pro wrestling documentary TV series "Dark Side of the Ring," is restarting its sale process, according to CNBC.

Nancy Dubuc is the current CEO of Vice Media, and as reported last month, the company missed its revenue goal by more than $100 million for 2022.

The reason for the restart of the sale is because interested bidders reportedly "balked" at the initial price tag. Vice Media was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, but according to CNBC, sources close to the situation say it's likely to sell at below $1 billion. The company was initially looking for a valuation between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.

Vice was nearing a deal with the Greek broadcaster Antenna Group, but in recent weeks the talks have stalled. A source told CNBC that while the talks have stalled, Antenna is "still likely to be an interested bidder" now with the lower sale price. One of Vice's lenders, Fortress Investment Group, is the force behind the sale process. Besides owning Vice TV, Vice Media owns Vice News, 29Rooms, Motherboard, Refinery29, Unbothered, Somos, Noisey, i-D, and Munchies.

"The Dark Side of the Ring" series made its debut in April 2019. Fans are eagerly waiting for a fourth season, which is in the works, as per co-creator Evan Husney. Vice TV has broadcast several other related documentaries, including "The 9 Live Of Vince McMahon" and "Tales from the Territories," the latter which is produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.