Update On Remaining Length Of Kofi Kingston's WWE Contract

Kofi Kingston is among the longest-tenured WWE superstars on the current roster, debuting on TV in 2008. Since then, Kingston has collected a number of championships, including 15 tag team title reigns and even a run at the top as WWE Champion. It remains to be seen when his time as an in-ring competitor will officially come to an end, but we now have further insight into when his current WWE contract is up.

While on a recent episode of "Cheap Heat," Kingston said, "I have a couple of years left on my contract. I never say, 'In two years I'm going to be done.'" Kingston shared that they used to get on Mark Henry for saying he was retiring, but then he would sign new deals. Kingston continued, "​​This industry is so unique and so fun and such a short period of time in our lives, and I know it's very hard to walk away. What a lot of people miss about it, and from being on the roster and what I've been told, they miss the camaraderie in the locker room."

Kingston said that he sees himself, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and The Miz as "the elder statesmen," with the majority of the locker room now occupied by talent that came up through "WWE NXT." Despite that, he believes the locker room camaraderie is still there, and he focuses on having fun. Kingston added, "Obviously there's ups and downs, we all know that, but overall, you shouldn't be coming to work and having it weigh on yourself and you take it home and you're mad about what's going on at work and now the quality of your life isn't what it should be."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.