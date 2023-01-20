Tonight's WWE SmackDown Venue Evacuated Last Night

It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.

Details regarding what caused the incident were not revealed, but the Detroit Fire Department, who were assisted by a Hazmat specialist and medical personnel, indicated they were quick to respond and managed to contain the problem. James Harris of the DFD said, "Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly." It's unclear whether any WWE production workers were inside the venue at the time as they prepared to set up the arena for tonight's show.

"SmackDown" will see Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens sign a contract to make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash at the Royal Rumble official. Additionally, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus — now going by the team name The Banger Bros. — will face Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders in the first round of a tournament put together to find the latest challengers for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.