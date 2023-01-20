WWE SmackDown Preview (1/20): Royal Rumble Contract Signing, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Vs. The Viking Raiders

A turbulent contract signing is expected tonight on "WWE SmackDown" as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens attempt to sign on the dotted line to make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash at the Royal Rumble official. As the conflict between The Bloodline and Owens rages on, WWE official Adam Pearce aims to keep the peace following last week's main event where Sami Zayn sought to prove himself yet again to "The Tribal Chief" and handle business in a match against Owens. Right when it appeared that the "Honorary Uce" had Owens where he wanted him, the Usos and Solo Sikoa announced their presence with authority, putting the boots to their adversary. With the match thrown out, a puzzled Zayn then watched on as Sikoa put Owens through the commentary table with a running splash.

On tap for this evening's in-ring action: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus team up to face The Viking Raiders in the first round of a tournament set to find new No 1. contenders for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. The Banger Bros., as they now call themselves, were caught in a bit of a pickle last week after falling short in their quest to take the "SmackDown" tag belts from Jimmy and Jey Uso two weeks ago. On the one hand, the duo wanted another crack at the gold, yet on the other, the duo of former WWE Champions wished to exact revenge on Erik and Ivar for the assault given afterward. Pearce devised a solution by creating an elimination tournament that conveniently would allow Sheamus and McIntyre to do both.

Lastly, reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is expected in Detroit Friday night with "The Queen" likely looking for a follow-up on her backstage brawl with Sonya Deville seven nights ago.