Pro Wrestling Friends And Fans Raise Huge Sum For Jay Briscoe's Family

The wrestling world has been mourning the tragic death of Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) this week after he sadly lost his life in an automobile accident. While this has been an upsetting period, it has once again shown the power of the professional wrestling community, as people came together to raise over $200,000 to help support Briscoe's family during this tough time. A Give Send Go campaign was set up earlier this week, and there have been some notably large sums of money donated by some big industry names, with Chris Jericho donating $15,000 to the cause.

Jericho never wrestled The Briscoes, but he is well-known for donating money and giving back to the wrestling community in difficult circumstances such as this. Elsewhere, both of The Young Bucks donated $10,000 each. They were arguably the greatest rivals of The Briscoes throughout their careers, with the two teams putting on countless clinics over the years. Kevin Owens is another person who donated $10,000, and he also shares a long history with Briscoe. The two men competed countless times early on in Owens' career, and he shared a heartfelt message following Briscoe's death about how impactful the ROH Hall of Famer was to his journey.

Throughout the past year, The Briscoes' biggest rivals have been FTR. The two teams put on an iconic trilogy of matches that will stand the test of time, and Dax Harwood and his family donated $3,000 as he wrote a personal message thanking Briscoe for everything he did last year as Harwood said, "I'm bringing the tequila w/ me to Heaven." It isn't just wrestlers who have donated though as Ryan Barkan, owner of ProWrestling Tees, donated $1,500. The Briscoes have sold merchandise through him during their careers, bringing financial success to all three, with Barkan now kindly giving back.